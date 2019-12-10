Career moves including Expedia, Cromwell, Amito and Avalara

Scale-up Amito has appointed its first Financial Director, Cath Jones

Amito, the cloud hosting services scale-up, has appointed Cath Jones as financial director – the company’s first. With extensive experience in corporate finance, Cath will report into co-founder and CEO Ed Butler, as the Reading-based business looks to build on growth of 15% this year.

Cath brings 20 years’ finance experience with her working with fast-growth SMEs. Cath joins Amito from Ecrebo, the point-of-sale marketing specialists and was previously at HMT LLP, the corporate finance advisors.

Gordon Matthew has also been appointed as chairman. Founder and CEO of Trend Services Management, Gordon brings with him a track record of transformation and growth in both services and software businesses, with particular expertise in tech M&As.

Jones said: “It’s always exciting to be part of a business that’s growing as fast as Amito. From a leadership perspective, I’m looking forward to guiding this next exciting chapter with the team.”

Cromwell appoints Chief Financial Officer for Europe

Real estate investor and manager Cromwell Property Group has brought on board Nigel Batters as chief financial officer of Europe effective April 2020.

Batters will be based in Amsterdam and will oversee Cromwell’s corporate finance operations across Europe. He currently serves as the Audit Partner at the mid-tier Australian Chartered Accounting firm, Baker Tilly Pitcher Partners.

Batters brings along extensive experience spanning more than 20 years in commercial finance and property and held roles including senior audit executive with EY UK, and worked with companies such as Investec Plc, National Australia Bank (including Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks), Royal Bank of Scotland, ING Lease, Siemens Financial Services and Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Expedia CEO, CFO Resign Following Clash with Diller

Travel technology company Expedia’s chief executive Mark Okerstrom and chief financial officer Alan Pickerill has stepped down with immediate effect due to differences in the idea of the company’s direction.

Origin USA Appoints CFO

Maker of lifestyle athletic wear, apparel, footwear and nutrition Origin USA has appointed Don Miller as its chief financial officer. Miller joins Origin USA following nine years of service with BackOffice Associates where he held various senior leadership roles including controller, director of financial operations, and vice president of corporate planning and analysis. He also served as interim CFO at Glivinski & Associates, was an integral member of the financial and operational leadership teams at TDS Telecom as well as GTE Corporation where he oversaw Finance, Treasury, Accounting, and Internal Audit.

Commenting upon his appointment, Pete Roberts, CEO, Origin USA said: “Don is an accomplished financial leader with a proven track record in managing, growing, and expanding financial teams and processes. With his strong background in multiple areas of finance, accounting, and operations, Don brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to Origin USA as we continue to position for our future growth.”

Avalara Chief Financial Officer Bill Ingram to Join Board of Directors

Provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation Avalara’s CFO Bill Ingram will retire effective 31 March 2020 and will join the Board of Directors. Ross Tennenbaum current executive vice president of strategic initiatives will succeed Ingram as CFO. Ingram joined Avalara in December 2015 as CFO.

Commenting upon his decision, Ingram said: “I’m proud of our world-class team and strong financial operations, which enabled us to complete a successful IPO and follow-on offering. Avalara continues to deliver strong revenue and core customer growth, and the company is well-positioned for the future.”

Reed’s Inc. Appoints Thomas J. Spisak as Chief Financial Officer

Reed’s Inc, the producer of handcrafted all-natural beverages has hired Thomas J. Spisak as chief financial officer with effect from 2 December. Spisak brings along more than 30 years of experience in financial and accounting leadership as well as a variety of finance functions during his 26-year tenure in the North American region of Diageo where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Controller.

He has held senior finance roles including Vice President of Commercial Finance, Director of Business Performance and Senior Finance Director of Marketing and Innovation Decision Support among others. Commenting upon his appointment, Spisak said: “I’m honoured to be joining the Reed’s family at such an exciting time with an incredibly talented team. I look forward to helping position the Company for future growth and expansion.”

IGT seeks new financial lead as Alberto Fornaro ends CFO tenure

Multinational gambling company International Game Technology’s (IGT) Alberto Fornaro is stepping down from his role as CFO following his service of eight years. Fornaro will remain with the organisation till 31 January 2020 and ensure a smooth transition.

While the search for a replacement has begun, the board of directors has approved the appointment of Timothy Rishton, current SVP and chief of group auditing to serve as interim CFO. Commenting upon his decision, Alberto Fornaro said: “It has been a great honour to serve as IGT CFO and to participate in the company’s success during the last eight years. With the recent completion of important refinancing activity and a strong finance organisation in place, it is the right time for me to move on to a new challenge.”

AlgoSec Appoints Chief Revenue Officer & Chief Financial Officer to Manage Growth Acceleration

Business-driven network security management solutions provider AlgoSec has appointed Ilan Erez as its new chief financial officer and general manager. His experience includes a blend of strategic, product, financial and operational management.

Erez’s experience includes 20 years of holding senior roles including GM, CFO, VP of Operations and Board Member. He most recently served as GM of 3D Systems’ software business unit and prior to that as CFO and VP Operations of Cimatron. He has been CFO and VP Operations of Silicom and auditor for Kesselman & Kesselman. The firm has also appointed Chris Thomas as its chief revenue officer.

Flowserve Appoints John E. Roueche, III as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Suppliers of industrial and environmental machinery Flowserve’s John E. Roueche, (Jay) III, who currently serves as vice president, treasurer and investor relations, has assumed the role of interim chief financial officer effective 3 December 2019.

The search for a permanent chief has commenced. Roueche’s takes on the interim role following the stepping down of Lee Eckert who served as SVP and CFO.

Commenting upon the appointment, R. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, Flowserve, said: “Jay previously served as Flowserve’s interim CFO and we are pleased that he has agreed to do so again. With Jay’s experience and significant understanding of our business and financials, I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the finance operations of the enterprise as the company searches for a permanent replacement.”

Iteris Names Douglas L. Groves New Chief Financial Officer

Applied informatics for transportation and agriculture services provider has taken on board Douglas Groves as its SVP and CFO effective 4 December 2019. Groves will report to Joe Bergera, president and CEO and he will oversee the company’s finance, information systems, contracts and legal functions.

He brings along more than 30 years of experience and has most recently served as VP, CFO and treasurer of Ducommun. He has held other senior roles including corporate VP, CIO, corporate controller, senior auditor and consultant.

Groves will succeed Andy Schmidt, who will now serve as senior advisor to facilitate a seamless transition. Commenting upon his appointment, Groves said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Iteris team. I look forward to working with Joe and the entire management team to forge the company’s next stage of growth and innovation.”

African Asset Finance Company Appoints Christine D. Gagnon as Chief Financial Officer

Non-bank financial and equipment leasing firm African Asset Finance Company (AAFC) has taken on board Christine D. Gagnon as CFO effective 1 December. In her new role, she will lead AAFC’s finance, accounting and credit risk functions and will report to the company’s chairman and chief executive officer Frans VanSchaik.

Gagnon brings along 20 years of international business management, strategic planning, finance, accounting and risk management experience.

Commenting upon Gagnon’s appointment, Frans VanSchaik, chairman and chief executive officer, AAFC said: “Christine’s addition strengthens our growing senior management team and supports our corporate strategy to expand access to equipment leasing strategies across multiple African markets.”

HUYA Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Game live streaming platform Huya has taken on board Catherine Xiaozheng Liu as the company’s chief financial officer with immediate effect. Liu will succeed Henry Dachuan Sha who has decided to step down due to personal reasons. Prior to this role, Liu served as CFO of Yixin Group and before that she was chief strategy officer of Qihoo 360 Technology.

She has also served as Head of China Technology Investment Banking Division at Credit Suisse. She was vice president in China Investment Banking Division at Citigroup Global Markets Asia. Commenting upon her appointment, Liu said: “I am very excited to join Huya. I look forward to working with the team to continue our growth and strengthen our leadership in the industry.