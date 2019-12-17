Digital Transformation » Technology » Coca-Cola: Transformation must look to customer

Coca-Cola: Transformation must look to customer

In this video, Director of Finance Transformation at Coca-Cola, Daniel Willoughby talks to Austin Clark, editor of Financial Director, about the implications of digital transformation.

Digital transformation must be used to focus on how to drive a better customer experience, according to Coca-Cola’s Director of Finance Transformation, Daniel Willoughby.

“I think the key thing at the moment is moving more towards the digital space and really focusing on what can drive the customer, what can drive a better customer experience,” Willoughby said.

“We have a number of ERP systems, predominantly SAP-driven, and we are looking to work more towards going to the clouds, how we can get a better service and drive more information from that,” he added.

Willoughby was speaking at the Treasury Leaders Summit when he said that the Coca-Cola team working across Europe in 13 countries needed “connectivity” to provide customers with the best service. This in turn led to a huge cultural change within the company.

“Culturally, we’re seeing a nice balance or are trying to give people a better idea, not necessarily of work-life balance, but work-life satisfaction. It enables people to be able to work from home a bit more regularly, if they’ve got deliveries or are picking up children. They can come in later because they’re connected.

“So, it gives people a better work-life situation, they can blend their lives with their family lives as well,” Willoughby added.

In this video, Clark and Willoughby also discuss:

  • Potential challenges with modern ways of working
  • The importance of IT security
  • Why finance and IT must work together
  • Where finance transformation will take Coca-Cola

Tags

