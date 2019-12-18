Career moves – Premier Foods, Provident Financial, Daily Pay and more…

Premier Foods appoints Duncan Leggett as permanent CFO

Premier Foods, a British food manufacturer owning brands such as Ambrosia, Cadbury and Bisto, has announced the appointment of Duncan Leggett as its chief financial officer. Leggett became a member of the executive leadership team since his appointment of acting CFO in August this year, after Alastair Murray agreed to step down from his position as CFO of six years.

Prior to this, Leggett served as director of financial control and corporate development. Leggett joined Premier Foods in 2011 and has since held several senior roles within finance, including group finance controller. Before joining the British food manufacturer, Leggett spent nine years at KPMG, where he worked with a variety of clients across multiple industries.

Provident Financial announce s new CFO appointment

Provident Financial, a British sub-prime lender, also described as a “doorstep lender”, announced that it had hired Neeraj Kapur as a new Chief Financial Officer. Neeraj has been drawn away from Secure Trust Bank where he worked as CFO for eight years. He will replace Simon Thomas from 1 April.

Provident Financial Chief Executive Malcolm Le May said: “I am very much looking forward to Neeraj Kapur joining Provident Financial as chief finance officer. He has deep retail banking, consumer finance and savings experience and expertise, and will be an excellent addition to the senior leadership team as we continue to re-establish Provident Financial as the market-leading sub-prime lender.”

Andrew Bowen named new CFO at FSB Technology

FSB Technology, a real–time sports betting technology supplier, announced Andrew Bowen as their new CFO. Andrew brings a vast amount of senior-level experience in both corporate and operational finance to FSB.

This comes from his years in the tech and payment sectors, including roles in several different gaming companies, including Scientific Games. There, he served as the finance director of the gaming division until April 2013. Andrew also spent 13 years at Ladbrokes, where he rose from a lower-level executive position all the way to becoming finance director of the e-Gaming division.

DailyPay doubles C-Suite in 90 days amid high growth for on-demand pay leader

On-demand pay solutions company DailyPay has appointed Scot Parnell as its CFO. Parnell brings almost three decades of finance leadership experience to the rapidly growing DailyPay team. Most recently, he was the CFO of TIAA’s Retail and Institutional Division, which is the trillion-dollar asset management firm’s largest sector.

Prior to that, he was the CFO of Crump Group, a JC Flowers-backed wholesale life insurance distributor. Parnell has also served as CFO of the NYSE-listed student loan originator Student Loan Corporation.

“I can’t think of a more exciting time to join DailyPay as it sets the standard for this new financial services category,” said Parnell. “DailyPay is a committed partner in helping companies use on-demand pay to increase employee engagement and retention, all of which positively impact a company’s bottom line. All financial officers should take notice and I am eager to further engage that community.”

Investment firm KKR appoint s new CFO

KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced that Robert H. Lewin will be appointed CFO, effective January 1, 2020. Robert will succeed William J. Janetschek who will be retiring from KKR at the end of the year.

Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR said: “We are pleased to welcome Rob Lewin to a new role at KKR. We have both worked very closely with Rob since he joined KKR 16 years ago. He has a deep understanding of the firm, having held numerous strategic leadership, business development and investing roles throughout his career. Rob is a strong culture carrier who has been a trusted advisor and leader on many of the firm’s major advances over the last several years.”

Farmer Mac names Aparna Ramesh as EVP , Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, announced today the selection of Aparna Ramesh as its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, starting January 6, 2020.

Ramesh joins the company from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston where she most recently served as chief financial officer and senior vice president. She also served as the Chief Administrative Officer and member of the management committee for the upcoming FedNow real-time payment and settlement service. Prior to joining the Boston Fed, she spent 10 years in commercial banking at M&T Bank and Cambridge Savings Bank.

Synovus Financial (SNV) announces COO Kevin Blair appointed president

The Synovus Financial Corporation, a financial services company from Georgia and formerly known as the Columbus Bank and Trust Company, announced Kevin Blair as president, effectively immediately. Kevin previously served as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and was promoted to COO in December 2018. He will continue in his role as chief operating officer (COO), reporting directly to Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling.

Since joining Synovus three years ago, Kevin has led some of our most impactful initiatives, including the successful completion of a significant merger and the restructuring of our go-to-market delivery model,” said Kessel. “He has also been influential in recruiting top talent to drive revenue, encourage innovation, and position our company for long-term success. Kevin is highly respected both by our team and in our industry, and he has continued to consistently demonstrate the right skills and leadership abilities needed to move our company forward.”

Axis Bank CFO Jairam Sridharan resigns

Axis Bank, the fifth-largest bank in India, saw a third high-profile exit from its management team after its Chief Financial Officer Jairam Sridharan resigned. In a stock exchange disclosure on 6 December, the bank said that Sridharan had resigned from his post as group executive and CFO of the private sector bank as he would like to pursue other career opportunities. He was appointed as CFO in October 2015.

He was the president of retail lending and payments at Axis Bank, before taking over the CFO roles where he handled the finance, strategy and business intelligence functions. Sridharan had joined the bank in June 2010 after a stint with Capital One Financial, the US consumer bank. Prior to this he worked in ICICI Bank Ltd.’s retail lending business.

Korean e-commerce manager Coupang appoints Alberto Fornaro as its new chief financial officer

Coupang, the Korean e-commerce company, has declared that it has appointed Alberto Fornaro as the new chief financial officer. Before joining Coupang – the largest online retailer in South Korea, Alberto earlier served as the CFO at International Gaming Technology (IGT PLC), the multinational gaming machine firm. He replaces Richard Song, who entered the Coupang in 2011 and is retiring.

Alberto’s profession spans South Korea, Europe, and the United States. Before IGT PLC, he was Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment’s global CFO plus the president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has even held business leadership posts at CNH Global, NV/Fiat Group, and Italian banks Cassa Di Risparmio Di Perugia and Credito Italiano.