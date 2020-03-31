Coronavirus » New risks: businesses assess hazards in uncertain times

New risks: businesses assess hazards in uncertain times

Join Financial Director, Honda and leading heads of finance for a face-to-face, live video conversation on how businesses are responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this Friday, 3 April, at 2pm BST

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Financial Director will be hosting a free live conversation with Honda (and others to be announced) this Friday 3 April at 2pm to share how they are responding to business challenges and working tirelessly to keep staff safe.

In these times of uncertainty, what is clear is that no business has a blueprint or strategy in place that can adequately safeguard their staff and company from three months of either complete or partial disruption of production lines, supply chains and sales. Businesses across the world, large and small, will need to work hard to recover from the aftermath of coronavirus. Taking the right steps and making the right decisions over the coming months will be the key differentiator in both business survival as well as speedy recovery.

Join us for a free one-hour live video conversation to discuss how the finance profession is tackling a nationwide lockdown, responding to the challenges and navigating their businesses through the storm.

Speakers:

  • Michael McCaw, editor, Financial Director
  • Martin Sanders, chief audit executive, Honda Europe
  • Adrian Burrows, director of finance, Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Date & Time: Friday 3 April, 2 – 3pm BST

Register here.
