Stimulus packages outlined by UK government in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus has effectively shuttered large sections of the economy as people are advised to stay at home and to stop any non-essential travel. Due to such sudden and profound shock, the UK government has put numerous polices in place in order to help see businesses through these exceptional circumstances.

Tax, grants and loans

The 2020 Budget unveiled on March 11 introduced £30bn in new spending with £12bn specifically earmarked for sustaining businesses during the spread of coronavirus. As the virus shutdown more of the economy, billions more have been allocated

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: The government will pay 80 percent of salaries of employees that have been furloughed, up to £2,500 per month. On March 26, the scheme was extended to self-employed workers

Statutory sick pay: For SMEs smaller than 250 employees, the government will reimburse the SSP up to two weeks of employees who fall ill due to coronavirus. SSP is currently £94.25 per week

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) SMEs with a turnover of less that £45m can be eligible for a loan up to £5m for up to six years The government will guarantee 80 percent of each loan and cover interest payments for the first 12 months Businesses must “have a borrowing proposal which the lender would consider viable, were it not for the current pandemic” On April 1, banks were given additional instructions that prevented them from asking for personal collateral and charging high interest rates

Coronavirus Corporate Financing Facility BoE will buy short-term debt (commercial papers) from large firms Firm must have at least an A3 credit rating or equivalent from a major credit rating agency as of March 1

A 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality, leisure and nursery businesses in England

VAT deferment: Payments between March 20 and June 20 have been deferred, though are to be paid by the end of 2020-2021 fiscal year

HMRC’s time to pay service: Outstanding tax may be deferred on a case-by-case basis

Commercial tenant eviction: Commercial tenants are protected from eviction until at least June. 30 (Note: not a rental holiday, outstanding balance must still be paid)

Monetary policy