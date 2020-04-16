People moves: IBM, Red Hat, Occidental and more

VEON names Serkan Okandan Group CFO

Amsterdam-based global provider of connectivity and digital services VEON announced the appointment of Serkan Okandan as group chief financial officer (CFO)

Okandan brings over 25 years of experience to the company. He served as group CFO at the Etisalat Group and Turkcell. He will report to VEON’s co-CEOs Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioglu. He will also join the company’s group executive committee.

Commenting on the appointment, CEOs Terzioglu and Herrero said: “Serkan is a first-class executive who brings a wealth of experience to VEON which will be invaluable as we look to consolidate our position in connectivity and digital services. We are pleased to welcome him to VEON.”

Occidental names Robert Peterson new CFO

American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration Occidental announced named Robert Peterson as its new chief financial officer. The company’s current financial head, Cedric Burgher, will transition to another role.

Occidental did not provide a reason for the CFO change or for Brown’s departure.

Related content Fear of corporate collapses spooks banks Banks are concerned that they could be exposed by corporate collapses caused by the coronavirus crisis, so are readying themselves for the fallout. Coronavirus stress test needed, says debt adviser Tom Lloyd-Jones, managing director of corporate debt advisers Zenzic Partners, predicts the economy will bounce back provided companies are prepared to undertake a ‘Covid-19 analysis.’

Chip appoints Philip Wright as CFO

UK-headquartered application that automatically saves money Chip appointed the appointment of Philip Wright as the chief financial officer. In his new role, Wright will join the leadership team at Chip and lead the finance function.

Previously, Wright served as CFO of Auto Service Finance and Babylon Health, as well as held leadership roles at Funding Circle and GE Capital.

Simon Rabin, founder and CEO said: “I’m delighted to welcome Phil to the team. It has been a turbulent time for everyone, but our savers’ response, and the influx of new savers, are strong indications that not only can Chip weather this storm, but it can also be a very helpful tool in other unexpected financial shocks in the future.”

Amplify Energy announces CEO retirement

US-based independent oil and natural gas company Amplify Energy announced the retirement of Ken Mariani, former president and CEO. The company has appointed Martin Willsher as a replacement to serve as interim CFO. All the senior management of Amplify remains in place and will report to Willsher.

David Proman, chairman of the Board said: “We thank Ken for his dedicated service to Amplify these past few years and wish him all the best in his retirement. We are fortunate to have Martyn serving as interim CEO and Chris serving as lead director through this challenging commodity price environment. Martyn will collaborate closely with the Board during the coming months, and we are highly confident in his ability to successfully manage the organization.”

Red Hat names Paul Cormier President and CEO

US-based provider of open source solutions Red Hat appointed Paul Cormier as the president and chief executive officer of the company.

Cormier was previously the president of Products and Technologies at Red Hat. He will succeed Jim Whitehurst as the CEO. During his tenure at Red Hat since 2001, Cormier has been instrumental in Red Hat’s structural combination with IBM, focused on scaling and accelerating Red Hat while maintaining its independence and neutrality.

About his appointment Cormier said: “When I joined Red Hat, it would have been impossible to predict how Linux and open source would change our world, but they are truly everywhere. The transformations I see happening in our industry are exciting, as they present new challenges and opportunities. The opportunity for Red Hat has never been bigger than it is today and I am honoured to lead the company to help our customers solve their challenges and to keep Red Hat at the forefront of innovation.”

IBM names Arvind Krishna CEO

American technology company IBM announced the appointment of Arvind Krishna as the CEO. He is replacing Ginni Rometty, who will be vacating her position after an eight-year tenure. Krishna has communicated to the staffers that he will home in on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) as important solutions for the times ahead. The executive also noted that the firm’s track record of offering fundamental technology has made it essential in challenging times like these.

Contegix names Mike Dunn CFO

US-based provider of managed IT solutions and managed application solutions Contegix announced the appointment of Mike Dunn as the chief financial officer. He will be responsible for Contegix’s financial strategy and planning, accounting and legal operations.

Dunn has over 15 years of experience in the CFO role. He has been a facilitator of rapid growth within B2B technology companies focused on SaaS software, cloud services and consulting. Prior to Contegix, Dunn was the CFO of systems integrator and managed hosting provider NeoSystems and before that he was the CFO of Siteworx.

Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp said: “Mike’s track record of success at technology firms and in the digital agency space make him the ideal leader to evolve our business operations. Mike not only brings the financial management acumen, but also the strategic business knowledge to help us achieve our financial goals.”