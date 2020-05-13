Uncategorized » Banking » Fintech » Webinar | Accounts Payable legal update: tackling ongoing challenges with automation

European and UK-based regulations are encouraging finance teams to embrace digital processes, including Making Tax Digital (MTD), Duty to report, IR35, and CIS on payment, – particularly as HMRC’s ambition is to become the most digitally advanced tax administrations. Whilst regulatory compliance might seem difficult at first, this is a great opportunity for any organisation […]

European and UK-based regulations are encouraging finance teams to embrace digital processes, including Making Tax Digital (MTD), Duty to report, IR35, and CIS on payment, – particularly as HMRC’s ambition is to become the most digitally advanced tax administrations.

Whilst regulatory compliance might seem difficult at first, this is a great opportunity for any organisation to re-asses their processes and explore time and cost-saving approaches!

To find out more on how to digitalise AP processes whilst tackling ongoing challenges, join Leanna Reeves, Reporter at Accountancy Age and Financial Director and our expert speakers from Yooz for a one-hour webinar on the 28th May at 1pm BST. Discover how digital AP can facilitate regulatory compliance and boost efficiency for your organisation.

In this webinar, find out :

  • Legal update on regulations affecting Accounts Payable departments
  • How automating your processes can help you comply with the ever-growing list of regulations
  • How to become more efficient and reduce your AP processing time and cost by up to 80%
  • Live demo of Yooz AP automation solution

