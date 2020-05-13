Coronavirus » Webinar | How SMEs can better enable employee mobility in the finance team?

Date recorded: 12th May 2020 Watch on demand here Small and medium sized enterprises across the globe have been forced to shift to remote working in recent times – many required to make significant changes to the way they operate, instantly. Cashflow has become an immediate concern and many businesses are already looking to their […]

Date recorded: 12th May 2020
Small and medium sized enterprises across the globe have been forced to shift to remote working in recent times – many required to make significant changes to the way they operate, instantly.

Cashflow has become an immediate concern and many businesses are already looking to their expense and invoice processes, as economic conditions put pressure on even the most robust operations. In this webinar we discussed how technology – and particularly automation – can help, including:

  • The advantages of using expense & invoice systems
  • Benefits of automation technology
  • Moving from a manual to an automated system
  • Spend management strategy

