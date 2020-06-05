Business Recovery » Financial Director podcast: How to deal with crisis

Financial Director podcast: How to deal with crisis

In this first episode of Financial Director’s podcast series, reporter Leanna Reeves talks to Tom Stenhouse, CFO at Market Finance, to interpret how FDs are dealing with the crisis that is currently impacting every industry

Across businesses, demand for cash has escalated drastically over the last months, meaning FDs are more than ever facing challenges of liquidity and productivity. In this podcast, we will asses how the pandemic has reshaped their role within their enterprise.

Key topics will be addressed, including:

  • How can a financial director ensure cash flow and what are the critical requirements when facing cash management issues
  • What can be offered to clients in the short-term
  • How the pandemic has made finance directors revise their business continuity plan and crisis planning
  • Whether expectations for finance leaders on handling a crisis are likely to change post-coronavirus

