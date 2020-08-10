Business Regulation » Survey: Payroll functions adapt to change

Survey: Payroll functions adapt to change

Financial Director, in partnership with SD Worx, aims to discover how recent changes have affected the payroll function

Emerging technologies and regulatory changes have immensely impacted the payroll function over the past few years. On top of that, the pandemic has also affected payroll processes as employees were furloughed and system issues increased.

Financial Director has launched a new survey, in partnership with SD Worx, to discover how the payroll function has been disrupted by the crisis and how attitudes have changed as businesses look to maintain cash.

Take the two-minute survey here.

Results from the survey will be shared in a report this month.

 

Related content

How finance can use AI strategically

Artificial Intelligence, covers a wide range of old and new concepts. For instance, expert systems or robotics process automation (RPA) are based on decision trees or script of instructions to automate processes and have been around for decades

Tags

Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Report

From Kofax

How to Manage your Close Process Virtually

From BlackLine
Read more
Business Regulation

Coronavirus: directors still need to tread carefully to avoid personal liability

By Edward Starling
Business Regulation

Coronavirus and market instability won’t affect climate initiatives

By Tom Lemmon