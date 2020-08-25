Business Recovery » FDs rush to scenarios as annualised plans lose relevance

FDs rush to scenarios as annualised plans lose relevance

“Business agility has always been important but in 2021 it has become the driver of how companies will emerge from the global crisis,” says Rob Douglas, director of Workday Adaptive Planning. Over the past few months, market forces have been encouraging more organisations to regularly build scenarios and reforecast – given how quickly and seismically […]

“Business agility has always been important but in 2021 it has become the driver of how companies will emerge from the global crisis,” says Rob Douglas, director of Workday Adaptive Planning.

Over the past few months, market forces have been encouraging more organisations to regularly build scenarios and reforecast – given how quickly and seismically changes have occurred.

“Since the emergence of the pandemic, we’ve seen an overall average increase of 15 times the amount of modelling and recalibrating as organisations everywhere attempt to make sense of the ripple effects this global phenomenon is likely to have on their business,” says Douglas.

Douglas was speaking to Financial Director as part of recent piece of research into how finance departments have changed their approach to planning.

More organisations are beginning to rely on rolling forecasts that can evaluate multiple scenarios, capturing for example tracking website visitors, average revenue per customer, product lines sold. “It’s about ensuring you are capturing your key performance indicators in your business and moving to a forecasting process which is driving the business,” says Douglas.

“People don’t just manage it at the level of the P&L. They are managing it at a lower level of detail, whether it be customer profitability or product line profitability,” he says.

To read the report, click here.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

Why dumping spreadsheets can supercharge your business

From Oracle NetSuite

Nailing cash flow management in turbulent times

From Soldo
Read more
Business Recovery

Report: A quarter to forget for Europe’s multinationals

By Leanna Reeves
Business Recovery

Companies must get ‘creative’ to maintain cash revenue

By Tom Lemmon
Business Recovery

Post coronavirus finance: Leave your legacy behind

By Scott Stern | OneStream
Business Recovery

Financial Director podcast: How to deal with crisis

By Leanna Reeves
Business Recovery

Honda, Vocalink, and dealing with the pandemic

By Michael McCaw
Business Recovery

Conserving cash crucial as lockdown eases

By Tom Lemmon