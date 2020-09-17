Former Apple finance head, SAP Concur take on finance function inefficiencies

Financial Director’s free webinar, in association with SAP Concur, is live on Wednesday, September 23, at 3pm UK and we’re delighted to be joined by Steven Springsteel, CFO of HR tech company, BetterWorks – join live, register your place here.

Springsteel was at Apple in the 1980’s and has since been crucial to a number of successful software companies.

He has structured and negotiated public and private financings, led two successful IPOs, multiple mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, complex contracts and divestitures so is perfectly placed to discuss which efficiencies can take the finance function to the next level.

Next week’s webinar, entitled Tips for taking control of variable costs and inefficient finance processes will look at how SAP Concur and BetterWorks have reacted to the pandemic, and how technology is supporting businesses to improve the agility and stability of their finance processes.

Joining Springsteel in the discussion will be Georgie Lynch, regional sales director at SAP Concur. Lynch leads a talented team dedicated to helping organisations unlock rich data insights and empower business growth while identifying risks and compliance vulnerabilities.

There’s still time to register for Financial Director’s free webinar, just click here to reserve your place.