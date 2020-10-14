Compliance countdown: time is running out for penalty-free corrections to CJRS and SEISS claims

With £84bn of R&D tax credits remaining unclaimed, many UK SMEs could be missing out on a valuable cash injection and you could be missing out on an additional revenue stream of on average £8,500 per claim.
By partnering with Markel Tax, you can grow your practice with Tolley’s Best Independent Tax Consultancy 2020.
At Markel Tax we have secured over £121m in R&D Tax relief for UK businesses over the last three years and £10m for businesses during the period of UK lockdown. Many of your clients could be unknowingly eligible. We have made claims for businesses ranging from start-ups to FTSE 250 organisations across a range of sectors – some of which you might not traditionally associate with research and development. With a 100 percent success rate, some of our recent successes include:
Industry: Veterinary medicine
Technological advance: To utilise a polyacrylamide gel, currently used to treat women’s incontinence, and adapt it to permanently treat the cause of osteoarthritis in animals by promoting the regrowth of soft tissue.
Technological uncertainties included:
- It was unknown to what extent the polyacrylamide gel would effectively integrate with, and cushion, the joint and therefore whether it would be a viable treatment.
- The developers had to thoroughly study whether the gel would interact with any other drugs, what impact these reactions would have, and how dangerous they could potentially be.
- The long-term effect of the gel had to be studied to ensure that it would still be an effective treatment over a period of multiple years, without any harmful side-effects.
- The treatment would have to be tested thoroughly to ensure that it would meet Veterinary Medicines Directorate guidelines and standards.
Value of the claim for the client: £72,044.06 (tax credits and creation of losses)
Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £10,000
Industry: Engineering
Technological advance: The creation of an engine test rig with significantly improved characteristics (lead time, operating ranges, dynamic performance etc) while achieving the ability to be utilised with a range of different engine types over a significant lifetime.
Technological uncertainties included:
- Defining an architecture that would be compatible with all past, present and impending future engine types and control system architectures.
- Identifying and sourcing a suitable combination of components that would be able to meet the full suite of technical requirements (eg operating ranges, dynamic performance, accuracy, ability to self-calibrate).
- Being able to develop a complementary software architecture that would be robust and configurable to meet all engine requirements.
Value of the claim for the client: £89,792 tax saving
Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £13,000
Industry: Energy
Technological advance: The company sought to automate the process of photo-meter reading detection via the development implementation of an automated machine-learning algorithm within its smartphone application. This would be achieved through the development of a series of mixed-architecture deep neural networks, trained on independent components of tasks where predictions were fed downstream to other detectors.
Technological uncertainties included:
- Generating an algorithm capable of imagery detection which could make detection in the presence of partial or obscured low-quality images and make the decision to make no detection in the case where the photo is ambiguous or of the wrong thing.
- Establishing the correct architecture for the solution in order to reduce false positives.
- Developing a solution capable of recognising different camera angles and low-quality imagery where the image was still correct.
- Integration within the solution to generate billing data.
Value of the claim for the client: £185,238.22 (tax credit)
Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £27,000
Industry: Architecture
Technological advance: A new modular method for constructing supermarkets which would include an aquaponic farming system on the roof. This would be achieved by the development of a new supermarket retail space/greenhouse interface and be the first time a retailer has attempted to construct a new-build supermarket with greenhouses on the roof, directly selling to consumers at the point of growth.
Technological uncertainties included:
- Establishing a method of controlling the heating and cooling elements to create a comfortable environment for shoppers, without having a detrimental effect on the quality of the greenhouse produce.
- Managing the heating and cooling system between greenhouse and supermarket in a mechanical/passive manner without the need for a large air extraction system.
- Ensuring the untested modular structural system is simple to assemble on-site with local builders and craftsmen.
Value of claim for the client: £215,058 tax saving
Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £32,000
