Compliance countdown: time is running out for penalty-free corrections to CJRS and SEISS claims

With £84bn of R&D tax credits remaining unclaimed, many UK SMEs could be missing out on a valuable cash injection and you could be missing out on an additional revenue stream of on average £8,500 per claim.

By partnering with Markel Tax, you can grow your practice with Tolley’s Best Independent Tax Consultancy 2020.

At Markel Tax we have secured over £121m in R&D Tax relief for UK businesses over the last three years and £10m for businesses during the period of UK lockdown. Many of your clients could be unknowingly eligible. We have made claims for businesses ranging from start-ups to FTSE 250 organisations across a range of sectors – some of which you might not traditionally associate with research and development. With a 100 percent success rate, some of our recent successes include:

Industry: Veterinary medicine

Technological advance: To utilise a polyacrylamide gel, currently used to treat women’s incontinence, and adapt it to permanently treat the cause of osteoarthritis in animals by promoting the regrowth of soft tissue.

Technological uncertainties included:

It was unknown to what extent the polyacrylamide gel would effectively integrate with, and cushion, the joint and therefore whether it would be a viable treatment.

The developers had to thoroughly study whether the gel would interact with any other drugs, what impact these reactions would have, and how dangerous they could potentially be.

The long-term effect of the gel had to be studied to ensure that it would still be an effective treatment over a period of multiple years, without any harmful side-effects.

The treatment would have to be tested thoroughly to ensure that it would meet Veterinary Medicines Directorate guidelines and standards.

Value of the claim for the client: £72,044.06 (tax credits and creation of losses)

Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £10,000

Industry: Engineering

Technological advance: The creation of an engine test rig with significantly improved characteristics (lead time, operating ranges, dynamic performance etc) while achieving the ability to be utilised with a range of different engine types over a significant lifetime.

Technological uncertainties included:

Defining an architecture that would be compatible with all past, present and impending future engine types and control system architectures.

Identifying and sourcing a suitable combination of components that would be able to meet the full suite of technical requirements (eg operating ranges, dynamic performance, accuracy, ability to self-calibrate).

Being able to develop a complementary software architecture that would be robust and configurable to meet all engine requirements.

Value of the claim for the client: £89,792 tax saving

Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £13,000

Industry: Energy

Technological advance: The company sought to automate the process of photo-meter reading detection via the development implementation of an automated machine-learning algorithm within its smartphone application. This would be achieved through the development of a series of mixed-architecture deep neural networks, trained on independent components of tasks where predictions were fed downstream to other detectors.

Technological uncertainties included:

Generating an algorithm capable of imagery detection which could make detection in the presence of partial or obscured low-quality images and make the decision to make no detection in the case where the photo is ambiguous or of the wrong thing.

Establishing the correct architecture for the solution in order to reduce false positives.

Developing a solution capable of recognising different camera angles and low-quality imagery where the image was still correct.

Integration within the solution to generate billing data.

Value of the claim for the client: £185,238.22 (tax credit)

Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £27,000

Industry: Architecture

Technological advance: A new modular method for constructing supermarkets which would include an aquaponic farming system on the roof. This would be achieved by the development of a new supermarket retail space/greenhouse interface and be the first time a retailer has attempted to construct a new-build supermarket with greenhouses on the roof, directly selling to consumers at the point of growth.

Technological uncertainties included:

Establishing a method of controlling the heating and cooling elements to create a comfortable environment for shoppers, without having a detrimental effect on the quality of the greenhouse produce.

Managing the heating and cooling system between greenhouse and supermarket in a mechanical/passive manner without the need for a large air extraction system.

Ensuring the untested modular structural system is simple to assemble on-site with local builders and craftsmen.

Value of claim for the client: £215,058 tax saving

Value of the claim for the accountant: c. £32,000

We offer a free portfolio check to identify tax relief opportunities for your clients – so partnering with us has never been easier. We’re independent and here to work with you, not compete with you. Through discreet support, or as part of your client-facing team, our R&D experts will empower you with the knowledge to make the right decisions.

To claim your R&D free portfolio check, please our expert consultants at Markel Tax on 0333 920 5708.