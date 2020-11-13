Business “streamlining” staff turn to tech

The pandemic saw thousands of employees laid off across the UK, and as the climate improves, businesses must decide whether to focus investment on hiring or technology, says Nick Ludlow, RVP sales – UK, EMEA and APAC at Chrome River Technologies.

In the survey conducted by Financial Director, just 12 percent of respondents thought they would invest more in people than technology over the next 12 months. Half (51 percent) said they would invest more in tech, while 37 percent said they would invest in both equally.

