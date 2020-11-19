Risk & Economy » Brexit » Finance teams Brexit preparedness ‘alarming’

Finance teams Brexit preparedness ‘alarming’

Survey shows half of finance leaders are still in the dark over Brexit

Just 51 percent of finance leaders believe they are prepared for Brexit, according to a Financial Director survey. That’s despite the end of the transition period now only weeks away, as the UK and EU are yet to reach a trade agreement that will lay out the future trading relationship from January 1, 2021 onwards.

The survey found that just 10 percent felt “very well prepared” with 41 percent reporting they were “prepared”. 28 percent were “not very prepared” while five percent felt “totally unprepared”. Perhaps exemplifying the uncertainty around Brexit, 17 percent didn’t know either way.

