Lack of digitisation holds back finance

A third (34 percent) of finance leaders say their teams continue to rely on manual expense and invoice processes even though they are “hugely time-consuming and archaic”, according to a survey by Financial Director.

The survey, conducted in associated with Chrome River between September and October 2020, also found that only a third of (29 percent) finance teams did have fully automated expense and invoice processes, while 36 percent had either expense processes automated only (18 percent) or invoice processes automated only (also 18 percent).

