Pandemic a “wake-up call” for finance

Digital transformation is now recognised by the vast majority of finance leaders as being crucial to the future success of their companies, according to a survey conducted by Financial Director.

Nick Ludlow, regional vice president at Chrome River, believes the pandemic and the lockdowns that ensued have awoken finance leaders to the value of digital transformation.

“It’s been a short, sharp, wake-up call for anyone who didn’t have online processing of expenses, AP and other finance-related activities,” Ludlow says.

