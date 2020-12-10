Digital Transformation » Systems & Software » Finance teams still in early stages of digital transformation

Finance teams still in early stages of digital transformation

Survey reveals disparity between finance leaders’ words and actions on importance of digitisation projects

47 percent of finance teams are in the “early stages” of their digital transformation projects, despite 93 percent of finance leaders believing it will be crucial to their future success as a company, according to a Financial Director survey.

The survey, conducted in association with Chrome River between September and October 2020, reveals that while the vast majority of finance leaders understand the importance of digital transformation for business success, they are yet to get these projects fully off the ground.

Just six percent of respondents were able to claim that their projects were fully up-to-date, while a further 14 percent described their efforts as “nearly complete”. Less than a third were at the halfway mark, but only six percent said they had yet to begin their digital transformation journey.

Read more about the survey, fill in the form below to access the full article…

 

