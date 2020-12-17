Digital Transformation » Technology » Improved forecasting capabilities “crucial” to finance leaders in 2021

Improved forecasting capabilities “crucial” to finance leaders in 2021

Survey reveals importance of better forecasting and analytics

Improving forecasting and analytics is a top priority for finance teams as they head into 2021, according to a survey by Financial Director. 

The survey, conducted between September and October 2020 in association with Chrome River, found that 52 percent of finance leaders saw improving forecasting and analytics as their main priority for 2021, after maintaining their cash position.

A further 36 percent referenced digital transformation more widely, reflecting the importance of digital tools for finance teams going forward. Meanwhile, just six percent felt mergers and acquisitions would be a priority.

