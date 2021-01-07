Finance leaders fear tech is holding them back

The majority of finance leaders believe their department’s development of digital transformation projects is lagging behind the competition, according to a survey by Financial Director.

The survey, conducted between September and October 2020 in association with Chrome River, found that 54 percent of respondents were either a little behind or not at all up to date in their digital transformation projects. A further 18 percent didn’t know how they fared against the competition, and only seven percent felt they were totally up to date.

Nick Ludlow, regional vice president at Chrome River says the results may indicate a worrying trend. Read more about the survey, fill in the form below to access the full article…