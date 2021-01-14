Digital Transformation » Technology » CFOs expected to lead tech transformation

CFOs expected to lead tech transformation

Next five years crucial to digital integrity

Finance leaders believe CFOs will increasingly shoulder the responsibility of digital transformation projects, according to a survey by Financial Director.

The survey, conducted between September and October last year in association with Chrome River, found that 93 percent of respondents believed the CFO’s level of involvement in digital transformation projects will increase over the coming years. Less than one percent disagreed, and the remaining six percent didn’t know either way.

