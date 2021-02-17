Twenty Lessons » Twenty Lessons: Joanna Chérès, global head of finance, Creativ-Ceutical…on remote recruitment

Twenty Lessons: Joanna Chérès, global head of finance, Creativ-Ceutical…on remote recruitment

In the latest instalment of the Twenty Lessons series, in which we ask finance leaders what they’ve learned in the last year – Joanna Chérès, global head of finance at Creativ-Ceutical, reflects on her experience of being hired remotely. Chérès also speaks about being on the recruiting end, sharing tips for effective onboarding and engagement.

In the latest instalment of the Twenty Lessons series, in which we ask finance leaders what they’ve learned in the last year – Joanna Chérès, global head of finance at Creativ-Ceutical, reflects on her experience of being hired remotely. Chérès also speaks about being on the recruiting end, sharing tips for effective onboarding and engagement.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

From Basic Accounting Software to NetSuite Financials

From Oracle NetSuite

The State of Spend

From Proxima
Read more
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Charles McManus, group CEO at ClearBank...on building resilience

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Deloitte UK’s Richard Hammell...on agility and adaptability

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Alison Nicolson... on flexing

By Tom Lemmon
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Brian Montgomery... on planning, ambitions, and using technology

By Tom Lemmon