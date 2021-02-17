Twenty Lessons: Joanna Chérès, global head of finance, Creativ-Ceutical…on remote recruitment

In the latest instalment of the Twenty Lessons series, in which we ask finance leaders what they’ve learned in the last year – Joanna Chérès, global head of finance at Creativ-Ceutical, reflects on her experience of being hired remotely. Chérès also speaks about being on the recruiting end, sharing tips for effective onboarding and engagement.