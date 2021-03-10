This week’s twenty lessons episode features Malcolm Finn, director of finance, global operations and control at Johnson Matthey. Finn talks about the importance of cultivating a culture where leaders and teams pursue learning opportunities. He goes on to expand on the cornerstones of learning, as relevance, resilience and relatedness.
Twenty lessons: Malcolm Finn, director of finance, Johnson Matthey…on building learning cultures
