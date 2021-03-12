Risk & Economy » Tax » Webinar | MTD and the journey to a ‘single source of truth’

Webinar | MTD and the journey to a ‘single source of truth’

23rd March 2021, 3pm GMT Register here Making Tax Digital for VAT may be reaching fruition with the mandation of digital links from April but businesses are now seeing it is the first step on a longer journey. For HMRC, MTD is part of a long term vision that will see all taxes managed through […]

23rd March 2021, 3pm GMT

Register here

Making Tax Digital for VAT may be reaching fruition with the mandation of digital links from April but businesses are now seeing it is the first step on a longer journey. For HMRC, MTD is part of a long term vision that will see all taxes managed through a single digital account using similar effortless processes.

So how can businesses prepare and futureproof their tax processes? In this webinar we look at:

  • The regulatory landscape – an update on MTD for VAT and CT
  • What to do next – do nothing, defer or go ‘digital first’
  • Discussion – where are we going, how is technology evolving and what can the business do to prepare?
  • Technology in action – what is a compliance platform and how can it help
  • Future trends – the acceleration of technology, remote working and cloud, and getting to a ‘single source of truth’ for all taxes

Register here
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

How RPA will Transform Finance and Accounting

From UiPath

How Covid changed the role of the Finance Director

From Advanced
Read more
Digital Transformation

Why it’s time to understand and embrace digital tax processes

By Martin Leonard
Tax

Severn Trent secures Fair Tax Mark

By Chris Jewers
Tax

Commercial Property tax implications and how to get relief

By Jay Ashar
Tax

The alternative Rugby World Cup: Tackling tax regulation

By Filippa Jörnstedt | Regulatory Counsel, Sovos
Tax

Small businesses warned on HMRC asset grab

By Todd Davison | Purbeck Insurance Services
Brexit

No deal is back on the table, but businesses are unprepared

By Rob Jannering | Accordance VAT