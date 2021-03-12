Webinar | MTD and the journey to a ‘single source of truth’

23rd March 2021, 3pm GMT

Making Tax Digital for VAT may be reaching fruition with the mandation of digital links from April but businesses are now seeing it is the first step on a longer journey. For HMRC, MTD is part of a long term vision that will see all taxes managed through a single digital account using similar effortless processes.

So how can businesses prepare and futureproof their tax processes? In this webinar we look at:

The regulatory landscape – an update on MTD for VAT and CT

What to do next – do nothing, defer or go ‘digital first’

Discussion – where are we going, how is technology evolving and what can the business do to prepare?

Technology in action – what is a compliance platform and how can it help

Future trends – the acceleration of technology, remote working and cloud, and getting to a ‘single source of truth’ for all taxes

