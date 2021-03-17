This week on twenty lessons, we hear from Eleena Mc Daniel, Nordic controller, Henkell Freixenet Sweden AB. Mc Daniel learned from the 2008 financial crises to have her house in order, which she says can help guard against turbulent times. For Mc Daniel, 2021 has brought into sharp focus the importance of communication with stakeholders, having the right digital tools and managing staff remotely.
Twenty lessons: Eleena Mc Daniel, Nordic controller, Henkell Freixenet…on learning from crises
