Twenty lessons: Alison Dolan, CFO, Rightmove…on onboarding remotely

This week on Twenty Lessons, we hear from Alison Dolan, CFO at Rightmove.

Dolan talks about joining the company during the pandemic, while stressing the importance of helping new recruits fully experience the culture of the business. Dolan says video format is a great way to stay connected with people we know and have met in person, but it’s less effective when it’s the only interaction we’ve had. The lesson is: Take care to ensure new joiners feel supported and connected to the business culture when they join remotely.