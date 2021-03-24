Twenty Lessons » Twenty lessons: Alison Dolan, CFO, Rightmove…on onboarding remotely

Twenty lessons: Alison Dolan, CFO, Rightmove…on onboarding remotely

This week on Twenty Lessons, we hear from Alison Dolan, CFO at Rightmove. Dolan talks about joining the company during the pandemic, while stressing the importance of helping new recruits fully experience the culture of the business. Dolan says video format is a great way to stay connected with people we know and have met […]

This week on Twenty Lessons, we hear from Alison Dolan, CFO at Rightmove.

Dolan talks about joining the company during the pandemic, while stressing the importance of helping new recruits fully experience the culture of the business. Dolan says video format is a great way to stay connected with people we know and have met in person, but it’s less effective when it’s the only interaction we’ve had. The lesson is: Take care to ensure new joiners feel supported and connected to the business culture when they join remotely.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

How RPA will Transform Finance and Accounting

From UiPath

How Covid changed the role of the Finance Director

From Advanced
Read more
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Eleena Mc Daniel, Nordic controller, Henkell Freixenet...on learning from crises

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Malcolm Finn, director of finance, Johnson Matthey…on building learning cultures

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty Lessons: Tadeu Marroco, finance and transformation director, BAT...on surviving and thriving during the pandemic

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty Lessons: Paul Venables, group finance director, Hays plc... on navigating the pandemic

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty Lessons: Joanna Chérès, global head of finance, Creativ-Ceutical...on remote recruitment

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Charles McManus, group CEO at ClearBank...on building resilience

By Nicholas Jennings