Twenty Lessons » Twenty lessons: Photis Kellaris, finance director, Capita…on returning to the office

Twenty lessons: Photis Kellaris, finance director, Capita…on returning to the office

Well-being is a priority for many businesses now, as people cope with the pressures of remote working and the prospect of returning to a new version of work-life. The latest contributor to the Twenty lessons series, and finance director at Capita, Photis Kellaris, says mental health needs to be prioritised. Companies need to develop a […]

Well-being is a priority for many businesses now, as people cope with the pressures of remote working and the prospect of returning to a new version of work-life. The latest contributor to the Twenty lessons series, and finance director at Capita, Photis Kellaris, says mental health needs to be prioritised. Companies need to develop a nurture communication to coincide with a carefully planned return to “normal”.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

How RPA will Transform Finance and Accounting

From UiPath

How Covid changed the role of the Finance Director

From Advanced
Read more
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Dan Belsnes, finance director, Mandals...on unified strategy

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Alison Dolan, CFO, Rightmove...on onboarding remotely

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Eleena Mc Daniel, Nordic controller, Henkell Freixenet...on learning from crises

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty lessons: Malcolm Finn, director of finance, Johnson Matthey…on building learning cultures

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty Lessons: Tadeu Marroco, finance and transformation director, BAT...on surviving and thriving during the pandemic

By Nicholas Jennings
Twenty Lessons

Twenty Lessons: Paul Venables, group finance director, Hays plc... on navigating the pandemic

By Nicholas Jennings