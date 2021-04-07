Well-being is a priority for many businesses now, as people cope with the pressures of remote working and the prospect of returning to a new version of work-life. The latest contributor to the Twenty lessons series, and finance director at Capita, Photis Kellaris, says mental health needs to be prioritised. Companies need to develop a nurture communication to coincide with a carefully planned return to “normal”.
Twenty lessons: Photis Kellaris, finance director, Capita…on returning to the office
