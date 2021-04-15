Simplify the Complex… Make the Move to Modern Accounts Receivable Automation
According to PwC, $1.5 trillion dollars of working capital is held hostage on global balance sheets. The same PwC report estimates that releasing this cash would be enough for global companies to boost their capital investment by 55%.
With working capital becoming more critical to every business, the need for accounts receivable automation is now.
Get your copy of this guide to learn:
- Why systems with the ability to learn are best suited for valuable AR processes and real-time decision-making
- How to reduce errors, avoid delays, and increase accurate cash processing without adding headcount or overloading current staff
- The value BlackLine Cash Application delivers across the board, from your customers to the C-Suite