Twenty Lessons » Twenty lessons: Velizar Tarashev, CFO, moneycorp…on seizing opportunities amid the pandemic

Twenty lessons: Velizar Tarashev, CFO, moneycorp…on seizing opportunities amid the pandemic

This week, we speak with the CFO of international fintech and payments group moneycorp. Velizar Tarashev says the pandemic has provided opportunities for businesses to better support customers, while CFOs have had to step up to provide sound financial advice to the CEO and the board. Tarashev believes CFOs have made strides in embedding financial […]

Velizar Tarashev says the pandemic has provided opportunities for businesses to better support customers, while CFOs have had to step up to provide sound financial advice to the CEO and the board. Tarashev believes CFOs have made strides in embedding financial fundamentals – such as agile forecasting – into business fabric. Digital tools have also played a critical role in enabling business continuity in virtual environments.
