This week Alan Donnelly, head of financial services, Salesforce UK&I, reflects on the initial effects of lockdown on their customers. Donnelly says the company focuses on helping customers around communications, and processing of requests at a time when physical facilities are not easily accessible. Digital platforms are in higher demand as a result of the pandemic, sparking accelerated design and launch of new tools.
Twenty lessons: Alan Donnelly, head of financial services, Salesforce UK&I…on tech acceleration
