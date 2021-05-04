Digital Transformation » Technology » Clearing the decks: Fiscal agility in the UK

Clearing the decks: Fiscal agility in the UK

Fiscal agility and new opportunities for growth

Does UK plc have a balance sheet problem? The rationale for business transformation has been strengthened by Covid-19, but CFOs in the UK are stalling at the start line, held back by assets that are no longer delivering.

Across the economy, the pandemic appears to have accelerated structural change rather than changed its direction. To take one example, the shift to digital has leapt forward, courtesy of an economy that moved largely online during the crisis. E-commerce accounted for more than a third of retail sales during 2020, while government data suggests that 47% of Britons worked from home.

Read the full article, fill in the form below to access…

Tags

Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

Navigating New Paths: Three Challenges CFOs Must Overcome in 2021 and Beyond

From Oracle NetSuite

Ventana Research: Make Accounts Receivable Pay

From BlackLine
Read more
Digital Transformation

The sustainability agenda: Are UK CFOs falling behind?

By Shannon Ambrose | Accenture Strategy & Consulting
Business Recovery

Simplify the Complex... Make the Move to Modern Accounts Receivable Automation

By Louis Easy
Business Recovery

Giving back certainty – my hopes for the Budget

By Mark Jenkins
Business Recovery

CFOs must “get comfortable with inaccuracy” to stay afloat in pandemic

By Aoife Morgan
Coronavirus

CFOs expected to lead tech transformation

By Tom Lemmon
Coronavirus

Finance leaders fear tech is holding them back

By Tom Lemmon