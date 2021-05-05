Twenty lessons: Neil Manhas, CFO & MD, Pizza Hut UK&I…on navigating the pandemic

Neil Manhas wears two hats at Pizza Hut, UK&I: CFO and MD. Naturally, he had a front-row seat as the pandemic unfolded, compelling him to direct a host of necessary changes that would see the business and its people through the biggest crisis in recent history. Manhas focused heavily on mental health, with the introduction of a range of wellness initiatives. He also embraced the necessity to favour speed of decision-making, over precision-point accuracy. Watch this week’s Twenty lessons video to get the full story.