Twenty lessons: Kate Barton, global vice chair of tax, EY…on focusing on the things we can control

This week we hear from Kate Barton, EY’s global vice chair of tax. Barton provides an array of valuable viewpoints, informed by a year of challenges. Barton’s key message is control the things you can. This year has proven that employees and customers can be supported in a virtual world, contrary to former beliefs. But the virtual environments we find ourselves in has an effect on our sense of well-being. Self-care has become a staple in remote working policy, and Barton shares her own journey to wellness, including reconnecting with nature and spending quality time with family.