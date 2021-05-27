Twenty Lessons » Twenty lessons: Mike Clark, VP, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners…on seeing opportunity in challenge

Optimists would agree that every challenge presents an opportunity. It’s this reframing of problems, while exhibiting flexibility, that Mike Clark, VP at Coca-Cola’s Europacific Partners, believes to be an invaluable outlook. Clark embraces the positive changes that have come with remote working, specifically the evolution of collaboration as we return to offices. During the pandemic, […]

Optimists would agree that every challenge presents an opportunity. It’s this reframing of problems, while exhibiting flexibility, that Mike Clark, VP at Coca-Cola’s Europacific Partners, believes to be an invaluable outlook. Clark embraces the positive changes that have come with remote working, specifically the evolution of collaboration as we return to offices. During the pandemic, Clark’s focus was on the fundamentals: People, cash flow, customers, profit and loss.
Read more
