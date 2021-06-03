Roundtable | Maximising Commercial And Innovation With Strategic Partners

17th June 2021, 3:10 pm BST

How can both, Finance & Procurement leverage digital tools and business partnerships to maximise savings?

As services are becoming more complex, we rely increasingly on our partner ecosystem to continue to provide critical services and goods to our customers, ensuring the business adaptability to the new working environment. However, in the last 2 years we’ve been part of a massive process disruption which led organizations to move key suppliers to partner relationships in order to ensure the best end to end customer experience.

Now more than ever, it’s vital for Finance & Procurement to strengthen third risk management, implement robust contingency plans and leverage marketing intelligence to mitigate supply risk. And while the Finance function has the pressure of propelling finance transformation, the Procurement profile can act as a strategic advisor to the business as opposed to the “fee negotiator” and define successful roadmaps with Suppliers.

Join us, Robert Smith (Head of Finance, Fujitsu), Sandra Farrell (Global Category Lead; Professional Services, British American Tobacco) and Oscar Reitsma, (Business Director EMEA, Transparent).

Key Outcomes and Takeaways:

Find out how to provide stability to the company through spend cost reduction and supplier assurance.

Learn how to strengthen third party risk management, build robust contingency plans, and leverage marketing intelligence to mitigate risk.

How can you challenge the status quo and be a constructive disrupter both internally and externally?

Ownership, protection and harnessing the value in data for both Finance and Procurement functions.

