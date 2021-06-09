Digital Transformation » Survey: Tech implementation and cash optimisation

Survey: Tech implementation and cash optimisation

We see the responsibilities of CFOs growing, both in number and in breadth. Among these are steering the company’s strategic direction, budgeting, auditing and reporting. Yet many deplore a lack of easy to access, accurate data with which to fulfil these tasks. And while technology could help, the idea of implementing it and overcoming the […]

We see the responsibilities of CFOs growing, both in number and in breadth. Among these are steering the company’s strategic direction, budgeting, auditing and reporting. Yet many deplore a lack of easy to access, accurate data with which to fulfil these tasks. And while technology could help, the idea of implementing it and overcoming the legacy is often too big of a hurdle.

Join MobileXpense and your peers for an interactive roundtable discussion on building an integrated fintech stack and leveraging it to achieve strategic and cash optimisation goals.

We’ll be discussing the results during the CFO Virtual Agenda, which you can register for below.

TAKE THE SHORT SURVEY NOW.

Share your insights now and register for the event to learn the results.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX
Tax

Demystifying tax – making the most of allowances, reliefs and business finance

From Wesleyan Bank
Financial Reporting

The Successful Business Intelligence Alternative for Finance Departments

From DataRails
Read more
Digital Transformation

Clearing the decks: Fiscal agility in the UK

By Shannon Ambrose | Accenture Strategy & Consulting
Systems & Software

Data challenges emerge as F&A confidence slumps

By Financial Director
Digital Transformation

The sustainability agenda: Are UK CFOs falling behind?

By Shannon Ambrose | Accenture Strategy & Consulting
Digital Transformation

The ROI of automation in finance & P2P

By Aoife Morgan
Business Recovery

Simplify the Complex... Make the Move to Modern Accounts Receivable Automation

By Louis Easy
Digital Transformation

Vena CFO: Planning agility and tech critical for change management

By Darrell Cox