CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021 » Opening Keynote Address: A New Model for Finance

Opening Keynote Address: A New Model for Finance

A unique keynote interview where Brian Worrell will share insights into how he has navigated his team through the past months of uncertainty, leadership, the future role of the finance function and how to attract the next generation of finance leaders.

A unique keynote interview where Brian Worrell will share insights into how he has navigated his team through the past months of uncertainty, leadership, the future role of the finance function and how to attract the next generation of finance leaders.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

CFOs Upshot: Procure-to-Pay in a Post Covid-19 World

From ITESOFT
Tax

Demystifying tax – making the most of allowances, reliefs and business finance

From Wesleyan Bank