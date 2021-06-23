CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021 » Panel discussion: The New Mandate: The Role of the CFO in a New World

Panel discussion: The New Mandate: The Role of the CFO in a New World

Panel discussion focussing on what it means to be truly successful as a CFO. Touching on thinking about the future, focusing on ESG, diversity, customer relationship development and where they ultimately want to steer the business.

Panel discussion focussing on what it means to be truly successful as a CFO. Touching on thinking about the future, focusing on ESG, diversity, customer relationship development and where they ultimately want to steer the business.
Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Accounting Software

E-Invoicing - What's new?

From Comarch
Finance Process

What is combined assurance?

From Galvanize
Finance Process

Sustainable cost control

From OrgVue
FD Surveys

Corporate spending in 2019

From CAXTON FX

CFOs Upshot: Procure-to-Pay in a Post Covid-19 World

From ITESOFT
Tax

Demystifying tax – making the most of allowances, reliefs and business finance

From Wesleyan Bank
Read more
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Closing panel discussion: Tackling Diversity across both the Company, the Department and the Profession

By Farhana Chowdhury
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Panel discussion: The Rise of a New Era of Change

By Farhana Chowdhury
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Panel discussion: Shaping the digital workforce

By Farhana Chowdhury
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Panel discussion: Guiding the Ship to Stay the Course

By Farhana Chowdhury
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Keynote Address: Never Waste a Crisis

By Farhana Chowdhury
CFO Virtual Agenda June 2021

Opening Keynote Address: A New Model for Finance

By Kiran Sheena