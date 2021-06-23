Panel discussion: The New Mandate: The Role of the CFO in a New World

Panel discussion: The New Mandate: The Role of the CFO in a New World

Panel discussion: The New Mandate: The Role of the CFO in a New World

Panel discussion focussing on what it means to be truly successful as a CFO. Touching on thinking about the future, focusing on ESG, diversity, customer relationship development and where they ultimately want to steer the business.