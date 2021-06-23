Discussing the importance of a CFO’s skillset, experience and risk appetite. As the CFO translates data to actionable business strategies, success will largely come down to an equation of access to real-time data and CFO judgement.
Panel discussion: The Rise of a New Era of Change
