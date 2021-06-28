Ewan Dunbar, former Group FD of the Virgin Media Group in Ireland, presents the key skills and qualities that a leader should have based on his professional and coaching experience, which will allow you to reflect, learn and challenge what is the best leadership style for you.
Workshop: Leadership 3.0: Leading in our New World
Ewan Dunbar, former Group FD of the Virgin Media Group in Ireland, presents the key skills and qualities that a leader should have based on his professional and coaching experience, which will allow you to reflect, learn and challenge what is the best leadership style for you.