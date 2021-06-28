Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and their finance teams have a crucial role to play in creating a sustainable future because they can control the flows of money and finance in the real economy, provide information that drives good decisions, and influence others to act.
Workshop: Making Sustainable Business, Business as Usual: The Role of Finance
