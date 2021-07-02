Twenty lessons: Marc Pettican, president at Barclays Payments…on rapid transformation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In this episode, Marc Pettican, president at Barclays Payments, talks about how the company has driven transformation to digital environments, both as a business and for customers. Pettican says they’ve seen an unprecedented three to five years of tech acceleration within nine months, attributed to the pandemic. It’s abundantly clear that customers expect seamless digital experiences and technology that enables efficiency and convenience.