Twenty lessons: Gladys Wojda, VP finance, Delivery Hero… on “success models”

As some organisations look to get people back in the office, Gladys Wojda, VP finance at Delivery Hero, urges leaders to step back and reflect on the significant advantages that have accompanied hybrid working. Wojda says her biggest takeaway from the last year has been, what she calls “success models” i.e. the things which have worked exceptionally well. She goes on to share her perspective on some of the key areas, including agility, tech and the future of work.