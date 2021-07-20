In the final episode of the Twenty lessons series, we speak with Garima Thakur, a senior finance executive with Ingram Micro – the world’s largest distributor of computer and technology products. Thakur believes that leaders should continue to develop new ways of working, catalysed by the pandemic. Hand-in-hand with new working models, is the need for improved management and engagement, says Thakur. Agility remains a key theme across the Twenty lessons series, and Thakur reiterates the critical role it played in finance departments during the pandemic, and how it should be cultivated going forward.
Twenty lessons: Garima Thakur, exec. director & asst. treasurer, Ingram Micro…on virtual working
