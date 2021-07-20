Twenty Lessons » Twenty lessons: Garima Thakur, exec. director & asst. treasurer, Ingram Micro…on virtual working

Twenty lessons: Garima Thakur, exec. director & asst. treasurer, Ingram Micro…on virtual working

In the final episode of the Twenty lessons series, we speak with Garima Thakur, a senior finance executive with Ingram Micro – the world’s largest distributor of computer and technology products. Thakur believes that leaders should continue to develop new ways of working, catalysed by the pandemic. Hand-in-hand with new working models, is the need […]

In the final episode of the Twenty lessons series, we speak with Garima Thakur, a senior finance executive with Ingram Micro – the world’s largest distributor of computer and technology products. Thakur believes that leaders should continue to develop new ways of working, catalysed by the pandemic. Hand-in-hand with new working models, is the need for improved management and engagement, says Thakur. Agility remains a key theme across the Twenty lessons series, and Thakur reiterates the critical role it played in finance departments during the pandemic, and how it should be cultivated going forward.
