Webinar | Global Trade Tracker: Helping you navigate international trade, faster

Date recorded: 28th September 2021
Watch on demand here
As international businesses recover from the pandemic and resume global activities, finance leaders must take a forward-looking, predictive view of the evolving economic landscape if they are to overcome the market disruption that is set to continue.
While benchmarking against emerging economic trends is an important strategy for businesses, utilising the latest market predictions covering import, export and currency trends is crucial for finance leaders looking to gain a competitive advantage.
Watch this webinar to hear about strategies that can help businesses flourish, including:
- Tracking and forecasting for cross-border trading to 2025
- How to gain a competitive advantage through benchmarking
- Barriers to growth in the services trade
- How technology can reduce costs and increase efficiency
