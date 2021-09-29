Webinar | Global Trade Tracker: Helping you navigate international trade, faster

Date recorded: 28th September 2021

Watch on demand here

As international businesses recover from the pandemic and resume global activities, finance leaders must take a forward-looking, predictive view of the evolving economic landscape if they are to overcome the market disruption that is set to continue.

While benchmarking against emerging economic trends is an important strategy for businesses, utilising the latest market predictions covering import, export and currency trends is crucial for finance leaders looking to gain a competitive advantage.

Watch this webinar to hear about strategies that can help businesses flourish, including:

Tracking and forecasting for cross-border trading to 2025

How to gain a competitive advantage through benchmarking

Barriers to growth in the services trade

How technology can reduce costs and increase efficiency

Watch on demand here