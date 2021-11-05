Digital Transformation » What’s in store for November’s CFO Agenda

What’s in store for November’s CFO Agenda

On November 16, join senior finance leaders and top brands to cover some of the industry's most pressing issues. The CFO Virtual Agenda is exclusive to senior executives only

The CFO Virtual Agenda is exclusive to senior executives only, which makes it the best opportunity to network and learn from your peers.

This year’s conference includes topics to support finance leaders with establishing a strategy and vision to drive their organisation forward. From recovery and growth to leadership and digital transformation, this year’s programme will equip business leaders with what they need to know to map out their next steps in what is still an uncertain time for many.

This unique virtual event experience includes inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, design-led workshops, and a number of interactive sessions, all curated to propel your function forward rather than simply respond to the past. It is exclusive to senior executives only, secure your free place now.

What’s included in your free ticket?

  • Access to all workshops delivered by expert speakers
  • Access to interactive sessions, including unique design-led workshops
  • Opportunity to network with all delegates
  • Access to on-demand content following the event

Confirmed speakers include: 

  • Ignacio Ballester, Chief Financial Officer, British American Tobacco South East Asia
  • James Owen, Chief Financial Officer, Kantar Profiles, Kantar
  • Lindsey Roberts, Chief Financial Officer UK&I, pladis Global
  • Helen Emmett, SVP Global Finance Operations, Experian
  • Jonny Jacobs, Financial Director EMEA, Starbucks
  • Radu Maftei, VP, Finance and Accounting, Procter & Gamble Northern Europe
  • Mandy Venters, Group Finance Director, The Co-op
  • Paul Venables, Group Financial Director, Hays

View all speakers>>

Top Sessions include: 

  1. Keynote panel discussion: Recovery and Growth Strategies in a High-Inflation Environment           

Every organisation has been on a journey over the past 18 months, with the level of disruption, challenges and opportunities being heavily dependent on industry. Despite the easing of lockdowns and restrictions, the economy has far from recovered and inflation has become a large cause for concern for finance leaders. The function needs to carefully consider costs, prices and growth concerning inflation, and exercise caution around low interest rates.

A challenging 2022 is likely to be on the cards, with greater inflationary pressures combined with the real impact of Brexit plus long-lasting supply issues and rising costs of raw material. How can finance leaders?ensure?they reflect appropriate growth in the top line and drive?efficiencies? What impact will the Autumn Budget have on your finance strategy? Join this panel discussion to hear how three finance leaders are planning to navigate the disruptions of 2022 and ensure their businesses continue to thrive.

  • Ignacio Ballester, Chief Financial Officer, British American Tobacco South East Asia
  • James Owen, Chief Financial Officer, Kantar Profiles, Kantar
  • Rafael Cruz Guzman, Senior Director International Finance, Delivery Hero
  • Thomas Edwards, Senior Solutions Consultant, Blackline

Key takeaways:

  • Understanding how to grow your business in an environment of high inflation and economic uncertainty
  • Building a future finance strategy that is agile enough to withstand further disruption
  • Establishing what the roadblocks to recovery will be in 2022 and how to overcome them

  1. Keynote panel discussion: Digital Transformation: Establishing the Vision and Driving Progress

Finance leaders around the world have long been talking about elevating the function to a new level through digital transformation and technologies such as AI, machine learning and automation. The potential to improve efficiencies, streamline processes, and drive genuine value for the business is vast. While transactional finance is making significant progress in its digital transformation journey, implementing technologies that will truly revolutionise the function and evolve the roles of finance professionals feels like it’s got some way to go.

There are many barriers to overcome when it comes to digital transformation, be it cost on initial investment, lack of buy-in across the company, or simply not knowing what you are transforming to or who you’re modelling against. This panel discussion will explore what the end goal of transformation should look like, why finance isn’t getting there quick enough, and what can be done to progress faster.

  • Helen Emmett, Senior Vice President Global Finance Operations, Experian
  • Rafael Torres-Fernandez, Chief Financial Officer Europe and Africa, Rabobank
  • Brian Montgomery, Finance Director, Workday
  • Shweta Doshi, Finance Chief Architect and Systems Leader, Thermo Fisher Scientific 

Key takeaways:

  • Harnessing the potential that automation and AI has to elevate your function
  • How to overcome some of the traditional barriers to implementing new systems and drive transformation at a company-wide level
  • Building a clear vision of a digital finance function of the future and establishing the steps to get there

  1. Keynote: Leadership in a Post-Covid World: Engaging, Inspiring and Breaking Down Boundaries

Leaders face unique challenges in a post-Covid world, dealing with market uncertainty, burnt out employees, and dispersed teams. They are being forced to do more with less – making big decisions that will impact the future of the business with less information and insight to guide them. How are they making decisions with confidence? How are they balancing the needs of themselves and the needs of their teams?

Soft skills are vital for CFOs and FDs to engage, communicate and create an inspiring vision of finance, even when not in face-to-face contact with teams. Join this keynote to hear from a leader who has revolutionised their approach to leadership – placing employees at the heart of decisions and creating unity in testing times.

  • Radu Maftei, VP, Finance and Accounting, Procter & Gamble Northern Europe

Key takeaways: 

  • Key leadership principles that CFOs need for the new world
  • How to bring your finance teams together and create connection even in a remote or hybrid environment
  • Focussing on the soft skills side of finance and diversifying the skillsets of yourself and your people

