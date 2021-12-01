Video: How Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is driving growth leveraging start-up innovation

Part 1: Innovation thrives in the nimble teams, and culturally progressive world of start-ups, while big corporates possess business acumen and considerable resources. Arguably one has something the other wants or needs. Leveraging a venture model, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners – the bottling company focused on making, moving and selling some of the world’s best-loved drinks in Western Europe, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and the Pacific – is advancing its corporate goals, including its sustainability objectives, with the help of 16+ early stage businesses. In this week’s episode of CxO Disruptors, host Sandeep Saujani speaks with CCEP Ventures Co-Founder, Graham Stokhuyzen about the mutual value creation of corporate venturing.