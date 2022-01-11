CxO Disruptors: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners supports ESG goals with corporate venturing model

Part 2: Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), makes, moves and sells some of the world’s best-loved brands in Western Europe, Australia, Indonesia and the Pacific. CCEP’s sustainability framework, “This is Forward”, sets out commitments, including a reduction of its packaging, carbon footprint and water consumption.

Corporate venturing is supporting this journey, and its 2040 net-zero goal, with the help of innovative start-ups like CuRe who specialise in polyester rejuvenation, Lavit – a countertop beverage dispensing solution, and self-pour, self-pay drink dispense technology provider, Innovative Tap Solutions. And it’s just the beginning, says CCEP Ventures co-founder, Graham Stokhuyzen, speaking with CxO Disruptors host Sandeep Saujani in studio at Scale Space, London.

Catch part 1 of their conversation here.