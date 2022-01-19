CxO Disruptors: Bank of Ireland helps clients fulfil sustainability requirements via afforestation

Bank of Ireland has developed a nature-based funding instrument for carbon sequestration, biodiversity and public amenities across Ireland. It allows companies to fund large-scale afforestation in Ireland and record the environmental and social benefits of the new woodlands as part of their sustainability reporting requirements.

CxO Disruptors host Sandeep Saujani spoke with the bank’s head of institutional strategy, sustainability and growth – Sean MacHale, to gain insight into The Woodland Nature Credit project.