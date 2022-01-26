CFO tech updates: Microsoft, PwC and more

FedEx and Microsoft, on January 24, announced their new platform, Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management. The omnichannel order management application uses data and AI to integrate with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for greater information and capabilities around order fulfilment. It will be available to US customers later this year.

Qontigo, on January 19, announced its partnership with RepRisk. The partnership will allow Qontigo’s ESG risk management models and tools to be powered by RepRisk’s rules-based transparent data set.

On January 19, HiBob announced its partnership with Deel. The integration of the former’s HR platform, and the latter’s payroll and compliance system means global organisations can streamline employee onboarding – making it easier to manage different employee arrangements, payment cycles, locations, and time and attendance compliance benefits.

PwC and Workiva, on December 21, announced it would be expanding its partnership to provide reliable, tech-enabled ESG reporting for businesses. Companies will have access to leading solutions and practices in ESG strategy, operational transformation, data governance and technology enabled reporting.

TripActions, on December 7, launched TripActions Liquid in Europe providing corporates end-to-end travel, corporate card and expense management capabilities. Finance teams will have real-time spend visibility and control over global spend.